SC nod for passive euthanasia: Harish Rana was a gymming, football enthusiast

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the withdrawal of life sustaining treatment for Rana, lying in a comatose condition for over 13 years, noting that prospects of his recovery are negligible.



Rana's brother Ashish recalled they used to play football and video games together.



His relatives and friends shared that he was extremely energetic, physically active, and deeply interested in games prior to his accident.



Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive.



Ghaziabad native Rana met with the tragic accident on August 20, 2013, resulting in a diffuse axonal injury. Eldest of the three siblings, he was initially rushed to a local hospital, but within a few hours, he had to be shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh due to the severity of his medical condition.



From August 21, 2013 to August 27, 2013, Rana remained admitted at the PGI Chandigarh, where he was administered treatment in the form of conservative management, including AED, analgesics, ventilating support, antibiotics, tracheostomy, and feeding through a Ryle's tube (nasogastric tube).