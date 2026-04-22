Always-on, unmissable labels - what govt's continuous on-screen AI-marker proposal is about

CORE CHANGES BEING PROPOSED:

Currently, the IT Rules require "prominent visibility" of labels/markers on AI content.

The draft amendments, circulated by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) on Tuesday for public comments, seek to replace "prominent visibility" wording with "continuous and clearly visible display for labels" throughout the full duration on-screen.

Put simply, this means a watermark or label identifying the content as AI-generated cannot just appear at the beginning or end of a video; it must remain on the screen for the entire duration of the visual display.

So, no more 'now-you-see-it, now-you-don't' displays. Meity wants to ensure that if a video is made by an AI, you, the viewer, know it from the first second to the very last.