Wanted to choose a script that fullfills the expectation of my actor: Kamal opens up about Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173

CHENNAI: Much to the shock of the fans of Tamil cinema, director Sundar C opted out of Thalaivar 173, which will be headlined by Rajinikanth and backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International. Kamal opened up about the exit of the filmmaker today.

While speaking to the media at Chennai Airport, he revealed that Rajini was not intrigued to the story Sundar had narrated, and as a producer, Kamal emphasised that the leading actor’s approval of the story is important.

"Expect the unexpected," Kamal hinted. The project has raised huge expectations as it brings together Rajini and Kamal after four decades.

Sundar C’s departure was officially announced earlier this week, with the director citing unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.