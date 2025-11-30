VJS, Sasikumar unveil first look of Dushyanth’s All Pass

CHENNAI: Actor Dushyanth Jayaprakash, known for his performance in Easan, Nirangal Moondru and Varunan, is all set for his next film. On Sunday, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sasikumar revealed the title and also released the first look of the film.

Titled All Pass, the first-look poster hints that the film might be a family entertainer. Written and directed by Mydeen, the star cast includes Janani, Jayaprakash and Vinothini, among others. Mohana R is producing the project, which will be a James Vasanthan musical.

Dillraaju is the director of photography, while S Baaskar takes care of the cuts. All Pass has entered the final leg of shooting, which is taking place at a rapid pace.