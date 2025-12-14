Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi in Mani Ratnam’s next 

The movie will go on floors in March next year. It will be a romantic entertainer and will hit the screens by the end of 2026. Earlier, Dhruv Vikram and Rukmini Vasanth were considered to play the lead role, while Silambarasan was also one of the choices —Source

Iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who was reportedly working on two scripts simultaneously, has now decided to go ahead with his romantic entertainer.

The director, who worked on developing the scripts after Thug Life, was in the lookout for casting the lead actors for this project. Now industry sources say that Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi will be playing lead actors in the movie.

This movie will also mark the second collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam after the 2017 blockbuster, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, in which the actor played a police inspector named Rasool.

A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The movie will go on floors in March next year. It will be a romantic entertainer and will hit the screens by the end of 2026. Earlier, Dhruv Vikram and Rukmini Vasanth were considered to play the lead role, while Silambarasan was also one of the choices. However, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are now finalised.”

After finalising the locations, the film will be officially announced by Madras Talkies before going on floors. AR Rahman, a frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam for the last three and a half decades, will compose the music yet again.