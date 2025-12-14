Telangana partners with IIFA to take its culture global

The Government of Telangana has announced a historic multi-year partnership with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards and IIFA Utsavam.



Led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, this first-of-itskind collaboration strengthens India’s cultural diplomacy and positions Telangana as a leading centre for cinema.



The partnership was announced at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. “Telangana will be the official partner state at IIFA’s 26th edition in 2026.



This will give the us a global visibility, reaching an audience of over 2.5 billion people. Hyderabad will host IIFA Utsavam from 2026 to 2028 for three consecutive years.

The event will celebrate Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema’s achievements.