Siddharth’s Rowdy & Co is out-and-out entertainer, says director Karthik G Krish

CHENNAI: After their collaboration in Takkar, director Karthik G Krish and actor Siddharth are coming together for Rowdy & Co.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Chennai, the film takes audiences into a corporate rowdy world, a hilarious fictional setup where, just like food and delivery services, there exists a company that handles people based on client requests. Talking about the film, the director said, “The reason behind titling the film as Rowdy & Co is because it revolves around a fictional backdrop of a corporate firm for rowdies. It’s an out-and-out fun-filled entertainer.”

Raashii Khanna plays the female lead, and the film is bankrolled by Passion Studios. The star cast includes Sunil, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Vamsi, and Prankster Rahul, among others. Revaa is composing the music, while Aravinnd Singh is the cinematographer. Pradeep E Raghav is taking care of the cuts.

With shooting wrapped and post-production nearing completion, Rowdy & Co will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

