Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period drama, 'Kaantha', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Wednesday released the mellifluous romantic single 'Kanmani Nee' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in the film, took to his social media timelines to share the link to the track.

He wrote, "Some songs aren't just heard, they're felt! #KanmaniNee, a timeless tune from #kaantha is OUT NOW! A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production."

Composed by Jhanu Chanthar, the just-released track 'Kanmani Nee' stands out for its soothing orchestration that echoes the melodies of a bygone time. Deepika Karthik Kumar weaves poetic grace into the lyrics, while Pradeep Kumar’s heartfelt vocals bring emotional depth, making 'Kanmani Nee' an instant favorite for lovers of classic romance.

The song beautifully captures the vintage love story between the lead characters played by Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse.

For the unaware, 'Kaantha' was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 12. However, the team then chose to postpone the film's release. It has now been scheduled to release on November 14.

A teaser that the makers of 'Kaantha' had released some time ago has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs. The teaser has only increased expectations from the film.

The teaser begins with an announcer stating that 'Saantha', the film being made by Modern Studios, will be Tamil cinema's first horror film. The teaser then shows the film getting made. Ayya (Samuthirakani) is the writer and director of the film and Dulquer Salmaan is the hero of the film. It is evident that both the director and the hero of the film are now at loggerheads with one another and are no longer on talking terms. While Ayya wants a scene in which a character called Chandran gets scared after seeing a spirit called Neeli to be shot first, Dulquer wants some other pleasant scene to be shot first.

The hero and the director are bitter enemies only now but there was a time when both of them loved and respected each other before turning foes. The teaser shows that Ayya is the one who trained and made Dulquer the hero he is today. However, all that is a thing of the past. While Ayya seeks to make the heroine the central character of the film, Dulquer continues to make changes. In the end, the teaser shows Dulquer changing the title of the film from 'Saantha' to 'Kaantha'.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

Sources close to the unit say that the film, which has been anchored by powerful performances, is a richly textured story and has stunning visuals.

The much-anticipated period film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.