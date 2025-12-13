Roald Dahl’s Matilda takes stage for a cause

Ato Zee Creativity’s annual theatre production returns to the city with a lively adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda. Featuring young actors aged 7 to 17, the play follows the story of Matilda Wormwood - a brilliant, book-loving girl ignored by her neglectful parents, who discovers her telekinetic powers and uses them to stand up for herself. She finds warmth in her gentle teacher, Miss Honey and clashes with the fearsome headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

The production is directed by Shaan Katari Libby, with music by Anniroodh Kumararaja and choreography by Neha. All profits from the show will go toward supporting the education of government school children from low-income backgrounds. The play will be staged at Spaces, Elliot’s Beach on December 13 and 14 at 6 pm and at Alliance Français on December 15 and 16 with shows at 4.30 pm and 7 pm.