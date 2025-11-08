Rajinikanth rushes to Bengaluru after brother suffers heart attack

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s elder brother, Satyanarayana (84), was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru’s Electronic City after suffering a heart attack.

Sathyanarayana, who resides in Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru, was rushed to the hospital by family members and is currently undergoing intensive care treatment.

Upon receiving news of his brother’s condition, Rajinikanth rushed from Chennai to be by his side. A video has surfaced showing the actor arriving at the hospital to visit his brother.

Following the news, fans of the superstar have taken to social media, praying for Satyanarayana’s speedy recovery.