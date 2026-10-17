Rajasthan’s folk traditions take centre stage

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra Museum will host a Rajasthan festival from October 23 to 25, bringing together folk music, dance, puppetry and traditional crafts from the state. The festival will feature four art forms: Manganiyar and Langa folk music, Kalbeliya dance and Kathputli puppetry, offering visitors a glimpse into Rajasthan’s living cultural traditions.
A special performance featuring Manganiyar and Langa music and Kalbeliya dance will take place on October 24, from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. The festival will also have a craft bazaar showcasing artisanal durries, appliqué quilts and handcrafted juttis.
Manganiyar music, rooted in western Rajasthan, is known for its devotional songs, folk ballads and ceremonial music. Musicians use traditional instruments such as the kamaicha, dholak, khartal and morchang. The Langa musical tradition, also associated with western Rajasthan, draws on devotional songs, genealogies and desert ballads, accompanied by instruments such as the Sindhi sarangi, dholak and algoza.
The festival will also feature Kathputli, Rajasthan’s traditional string puppetry, in which colourful wooden puppets bring folklore, heroic legends and stories of everyday life to the stage. Kalbeliya dance, performed by members of the Kalbeliya community, is known for its flowing black skirts and movements inspired by serpents. The performances are accompanied by instruments such as the khanjari, dholak and poongi.
The festival aims to celebrate the traditions passed down through generations of artists and craftspeople, while highlighting how these art forms continue to evolve.