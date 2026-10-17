Rajasthan’s folk traditions take centre stage

Manganiyar music, rooted in western Rajasthan, is known for its devotional songs, folk ballads and ceremonial music. Musicians use traditional instruments such as the kamaicha, dholak, khartal and morchang. The Langa musical tradition, also associated with western Rajasthan, draws on devotional songs, genealogies and desert ballads, accompanied by instruments such as the Sindhi sarangi, dholak and algoza.



The festival will also feature Kathputli, Rajasthan’s traditional string puppetry, in which colourful wooden puppets bring folklore, heroic legends and stories of everyday life to the stage. Kalbeliya dance, performed by members of the Kalbeliya community, is known for its flowing black skirts and movements inspired by serpents. The performances are accompanied by instruments such as the khanjari, dholak and poongi.