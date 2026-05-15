Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu-starrer 'Bang Bang' shooting wrapped up!

Significantly, Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva will be seen together this film after almost 25 years. The film has music by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.It may be recalled that the inaugural function of the film was held in Dubai. Prabhu Deva plays a zombie hunter in the film and is shown teaming up with Vadivelu, who plays a Red Ind⁮ian.The film, which is being directed by Sam Rodrigues, will be a full fledged action-adventure that will have all the trademark elements of a proper Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu film.