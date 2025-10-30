Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan may team up as Lokesh’s double heroes

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has been in the news for several reasons and his lineup has been the most speculated since the release of his film Coolie with Rajinikanth. While several media houses reported that he would be bringing back the Rajini-Kamal combination after 46 years, the filmmaker also has the much-delayed Kaithi 2 with Karthi. The latest update we hear from our reliable sources in Hyderabad said that Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan headlining will be Lokesh's double hero subject.

"The film is said to be backed by the Bengaluru KVN Productions who is also currently producing Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Lokesh had long committed a film for KVN and this could be the project that the makers will be interested to roll out next year. However, it is too early to talk about it," the source added.

Prabhas also has Fauzi, The Raaja Saab, and Spirit in various stages of production. Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Ustad Bhagat Singh, which is slated for a release next year. Meanwhile, Lokesh is shooting for Arun Matheswaran's project in which he plays the lead.