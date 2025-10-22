Pavitra Punia gets engaged to a mystery man, says 'love made it official'

MUMBAI: A popular name in the television industry, Pavitra Punia took to social media on Wednesday and announced her engagement by posting a couple of love-struck photos with her fiancé.

Pavitra took to her official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from her dreamy proposal. However, she did not reveal the face of the man she intends to marry soon, nor did she disclose his name.

One of the photographs showed her fiancé popping the big question on one knee against the backdrop of a beautiful beachside setting. We could also see the newly-engaged couple embraced in a warm hug.

Dropping the lovey-dovey pictures on her official Instagram handle, Pavitra wrote, “Locked in (evil eye emoji) love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____(evil eye emoji) #NS (sic)."

Pavitra’s well-wishers from the industry, congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor Krissann Barretto Karamchandani penned, “I knew first haha CONGRATS MY LOVEEEEE. Soooo happy for youuuu.”

Supriya Shukla wrote, “God bless... So happy for you... Be happy forever.”

Other Insta users also showered love on the 'Naagin 3' actress as she gears up to embark on a new journey.

Pavitra's engagement announcement comes a year after she announced her separation from ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan, with whom she got into a relationship during "Bigg Boss 14".

When the two got engaged back in 2020, Eijaz posted stills from his proposal to Pavitra on social media. However, the couple ended up parting ways in 2024 after being engaged for four years.

In the comment section as well, cybercitizens inquired about Eijaz. They wrote remarks such as "Ejaz bhai ?".

Recently, Pavitra revealed to a media outlet that she is dating someone who is not an actor but a businessman from the USA. She added that the two had been going steady for some time now.