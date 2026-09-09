Zee5 unveils revamped streaming experience with premium English slate, AI-powered Discovery, Free5

CHENNAI: Zee5 has unveiled a revamped streaming experience across mobile and Connected TV, introducing AI-led content discovery, enhanced personalisation, a new cross-screen experience and an expanded Free5 offering.
Alongside, it also unveiled a premium English entertainment slate featuring films such as Normal, The Invite, and Anxious People, with strategic collaboration with PVR Inox Pictures and Lionsgate Play.
As a part of their redesign, the platform has reorganised its content into five sections - Premium Entertainment, Free5, KidZ, TV and Sports.
The new experience also includes an AI-powered customer support assistant aimed at providing quicker assistance with subscriptions, playback, access, content and devices.
The redesigned platform uses personalisation to help users discover content based on their interests, while AI features are aimed at improving discovery and interactions. Zee5 said the experience has been designed to work across mobile devices and Connected TVs, allowing users to move between screens.
The platform has also introduced measures to strengthen data privacy, with safeguards described by the company as best-in-class and category-leading.
Zee5 is launching a premium English entertainment slate through collaborations with PVR Inox Pictures and Lionsgate Play. The lineup includes:
Normal, featuring Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler and Lena Headey
The Invite, featuring Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton and Olivia Wilde
Anxious People, starring Angelina Jolie and Jason Segel
Babies, featuring Seth Rogen and Anna Kendrick
The Wizard of the Kremlin, starring Jude Law
How to Make a Killing, starring Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley
Tony, featuring Dominic Sessa
Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller
Free5 has been given a new identity and expanded to include series, movies, Korean and Chinese dramas, anime, news, micro dramas and content from the creator ecosystem.
The content will be available across more languages, genres and formats without a subscription. Zee5 said the expanded Free5 offering will also provide advertisers with opportunities to reach different audience groups.
Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head, Zee5 India and AI & Innovation, said "The platform's next phase focuses on making entertainment easier to discover and more relevant through personalisation, AI and improved navigation."