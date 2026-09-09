Zee5 unveils revamped streaming experience with premium English slate, AI-powered Discovery, Free5

Alongside, it also unveiled a premium English entertainment slate featuring films such as Normal, The Invite, and Anxious People, with strategic collaboration with PVR Inox Pictures and Lionsgate Play.

As a part of their redesign, the platform has reorganised its content into five sections - Premium Entertainment, Free5, KidZ, TV and Sports.

The new experience also includes an AI-powered customer support assistant aimed at providing quicker assistance with subscriptions, playback, access, content and devices.