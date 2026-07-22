Zee5 unveils multilingual content slate; Nayanthara-Kavin starrer Hi! among titles

CHENNAI: From Nayanthara's Hi! and Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Kannada action drama Karavali, Zee5 has unveiled a multilingual slate of upcoming films and original series across Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Here's a look at eight announced titles.
Director: David Dhawan
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Romantic comedy
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: When differences over family planning end Jas and Bani's marriage, Jas begins a new romance abroad, only to become entangled in unexpected secrets and complicated relationships.
Date: June 5
Director: Anurag Kashyap, Sakshi Mehta
Cast: Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Dark comedy
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: TV star Samar's life spirals when his ex Gayatri accuses him of rape after he blocks contact with her. Despite his new relationship with Khushi, he faces arrest and encounters a corrupt justice system.
Date: Not yet announced
Director: Vipasha Arvind, Navjot Gulati
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Thriller
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: A girl named Pooja is being stalked by an unidentified admirer of her.
Date: Not yet announced
Director: Manoj Tapadia
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Medical drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Follows hospital workers who keep 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital while armed assailants strike the city during terror attacks in India
Date: Late July or August
Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Cast: Kraggy Bhaskar, Ishita Dutta, Pratik Gandhi
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: A cat-and-mouse tale set in the Hindi heartland, where male friendships and rivalries unveil homoerotic tensions. Men on both sides of the law traverse arid lands, creating a sense of place where unexplored histories reside.
Date: Not yet announced
Director: Vishnu Edavan
Cast: Nayanthara, Kavin Raj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Prabhu
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Comedy drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A man with a steady career seeks marriage with a woman who meets his specific criteria. Their journey from an unconventional beginning to finding love forms the heart of this uplifting romantic tale.
Date: August 14
Director: Gurudatha Ganiga
Cast: Sushmitha Bhat, Prajwal Devaraj, Raj B Shetty
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Action drama
Language: Kannada
Synopsis: Follows a conflict between humans and animals that unfolds in a rural setting against the backdrop of coastal Karnataka.
Date: Late August or early September
Director: Priya Aven
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Priya Bapat, Kavin Dave, Kshitish Date
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Psychological thriller
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Set in suburban middle-class Mumbai, the narrative explores the fragile intersections of memory, guilt, and human relationships, blurring the lines between truth and illusion.
Date: Late 2026