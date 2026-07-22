Zee5 unveils multilingual content slate; Nayanthara-Kavin starrer Hi! among titles

2. Bandar

Director: Anurag Kashyap, Sakshi Mehta

Cast: Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Dark comedy

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: TV star Samar's life spirals when his ex Gayatri accuses him of rape after he blocks contact with her. Despite his new relationship with Khushi, he faces arrest and encounters a corrupt justice system.

Date: Not yet announced