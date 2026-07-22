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Zee5 unveils multilingual content slate; Nayanthara-Kavin starrer Hi! among titles

Here's a look at eight announced titles
Poster of the films
Poster of the films
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CHENNAI: From Nayanthara's Hi! and Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Kannada action drama Karavali, Zee5 has unveiled a multilingual slate of upcoming films and original series across Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Here's a look at eight announced titles.

1. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Romantic comedy

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: When differences over family planning end Jas and Bani's marriage, Jas begins a new romance abroad, only to become entangled in unexpected secrets and complicated relationships.

Date: June 5

2. Bandar

Director: Anurag Kashyap, Sakshi Mehta

Cast: Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Dark comedy

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: TV star Samar's life spirals when his ex Gayatri accuses him of rape after he blocks contact with her. Despite his new relationship with Khushi, he faces arrest and encounters a corrupt justice system.

Date: Not yet announced

3. Pooja Meri Jaan

Director: Vipasha Arvind, Navjot Gulati

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Thriller

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: A girl named Pooja is being stalked by an unidentified admirer of her.

Date: Not yet announced

4. Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Director: Manoj Tapadia

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Medical drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Follows hospital workers who keep 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital while armed assailants strike the city during terror attacks in India

Date: Late July or August

5. Ghamasaan

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Cast: Kraggy Bhaskar, Ishita Dutta, Pratik Gandhi

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: A cat-and-mouse tale set in the Hindi heartland, where male friendships and rivalries unveil homoerotic tensions. Men on both sides of the law traverse arid lands, creating a sense of place where unexplored histories reside.

Date: Not yet announced

6. Hi!

Director: Vishnu Edavan

Cast: Nayanthara, Kavin Raj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Prabhu

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Comedy drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A man with a steady career seeks marriage with a woman who meets his specific criteria. Their journey from an unconventional beginning to finding love forms the heart of this uplifting romantic tale.

Date: August 14

7. Karavali

Director: Gurudatha Ganiga

Cast: Sushmitha Bhat, Prajwal Devaraj, Raj B Shetty

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Action drama

Language: Kannada

Synopsis: Follows a conflict between humans and animals that unfolds in a rural setting against the backdrop of coastal Karnataka.

Date: Late August or early September

8. Dalimb

Director: Priya Aven

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Priya Bapat, Kavin Dave, Kshitish Date

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Psychological thriller

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Set in suburban middle-class Mumbai, the narrative explores the fragile intersections of memory, guilt, and human relationships, blurring the lines between truth and illusion.

Date: Late 2026

Kavin
Zee5
Actor Nayanthara
Hi!
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