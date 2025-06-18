Watch | The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case trailer out, to stream on OTT from this date

CHENNAI: Sony LIV in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies released the official trailer for the series 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', a gripping political thriller based on the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, and co-written with Rohit Banawalikar and Sriram Rajan, the series delves deep into a world of espionage, blurred loyalties, intelligence breakdowns and the sheer human cost of justice.

The cast includes Amit Sial as DR Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as Amit Verma, (SP-CBI), Bhagavathi Perumal as Ragothaman (DSP-CBI), Danish Iqbal as Amod Kanth (DIG-CBI), Girish Sharma as Radhavinod Raju (DIG-CBI), Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando) along with Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan and Gouri Menon.

Amit Sial shares, "This isn’t just a crime procedural drama; it’s about how invisible hands shape history. The role challenged me to explore the darkest corners of power, grief, and justice. I’m honored to portray a character rooted in truth and resilience."