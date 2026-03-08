Watch on OTT | Check out these 6 watch her stories

This International Women’s Day, on March 8, empowerment shows up in many forms. It can be loud and hilarious, deeply personal, quietly rebellious, or boldly transformative. Across platforms, these stories celebrate women choosing their voice, their ambition, and their power on their own terms.
Here are six women-led titles across platforms that make for a compelling Women’s Day watchlist.
Say Yes to the Dress India - Discovery+
Behind every dream outfit is a deeply personal story. This series follows Indian brides as they navigate emotions, family expectations, cultural traditions, and their own sense of identity while choosing the dress that marks a new chapter of their lives. Expect joyful tears, tense conversations, heartfelt moments, and celebrations that go far beyond fashion. It is intimate, dramatic, and unexpectedly empowering.
The Great Indian Kitchen - Amazon Prime Video
What begins as an ordinary domestic routine slowly reveals something far more unsettling. Told through everyday moments, this powerful film exposes the invisible labour, expectations, and emotional exhaustion placed on women within traditional households. Quiet, deeply affecting, and impossible to shake off, it is a story that stays with you long after the credits roll.
Queens of Comedy - Discovery+
Confident, fearless, and unapologetically funny, this show puts women comedians centre stage. With sharp observations, bold punchlines, and honest storytelling, the performers tackle everything from relationships to social norms. It is loud, liberating, and a reminder that humour can be one of the most powerful tools of self-expression.
Moxie - Netflix
Smart, rebellious, and full of heart, this coming-of-age film follows a shy teenager who finds her voice and sparks a feminist movement in her high school. Directed by Amy Poehler, Moxie balances humour with honesty, capturing the thrill and fear of standing up for yourself for the first time.
Aarya - JioHotstar
When circumstances force her into a dangerous world, Aarya must choose between fear and survival. Led by Sushmita Sen, this gripping crime drama charts the transformation of a woman who learns to negotiate power, loyalty, and morality on her own terms. Fierce, emotional, and layered, it is a story of resilience born from crisis.
Gutsy - Apple TV+
Hosted by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, this warm and engaging docuseries features conversations with women who are redefining courage in their own ways. From activists and artists to leaders and change-makers, the show celebrates bold choices, vulnerability, and the power of staying true to oneself.