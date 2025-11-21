Stephen is about calm, calculated serial killer: Mithun

CHENNAI: Directed by debutant Mithun Balaji, Stephen is a psychological thriller. It is all set to stream on Netflix from December 5.

Speaking about his directorial debut, Mithun said, “Stephen is about a calm, calculated serial killer, who carries secrets which are unsettlingly personal. Gomathi Shankar plays the title role with a quiet intensity, making the character feel both reel and real. As a first-time filmmaker, this film means a lot to me. We tried to approach the subject with utmost care and honesty. The fact that our film will be available for the world to see across over 190 countries feels unreal.”

The film explores malicious motives, murder, and unsolved trauma through a whirlwind of plot twists and tension.

Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, shared, “Stephen is an exciting addition to our growing and diverse lineup of southern-language films and series. As a story, it introduces an authentic new voice in suspense and underscores our passion for character-driven, rooted storytelling.”

Michael Thangadurai and Smruthi Venkat will essay significant roles. JM Production House is bankrolling the film.