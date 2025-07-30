Season two of ‘007: Road to a Million’ to launch on Prime Video on Aug 22

NEW DELHI: Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday that the second season of its reality adventure series "007: Road to a Million" will debut on its platform on August 22.

Inspired by the iconic world of James Bond, the second season of the UK Original show promises bigger thrills, heightened drama and a reinvented format, a press release said.

The eight-part competition series follows eight new pairs of everyday Britons as they undertake an epic journey across the globe, facing adrenaline-fueled challenges in pursuit of a 1 million pounds prize.

From scaling the heights of Bangkok’s Sinn Sathorn Tower and confronting live scorpions in Thailand, to navigating Alpine cable cars, firing guns at a historic hacienda in Mexico, and diving with sharks in the Bahamas, the challenges are designed to push physical and emotional boundaries. Each leg of the race culminates in the tense “Killer Question”, where the slowest duo risks elimination, as per the official description.

British veteran Brian Cox returns as The Controller, the enigmatic figure guiding – and at times taunting – contestants as they edge closer to their million-pound dream.

The new season introduces a fresh and diverse cast of participants from across British society, each bringing their own motivations and personal stories into the high-stakes competition.