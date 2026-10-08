‘Sattamum Needhiyum’ Season 2 to premiere on October 23

Directed by Balaji Selvaraj and produced by Sasikala Prabhakaran under the banner of 18 Creators, the new season features Saravanan in a returning role and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a pivotal part.

The upcoming season introduces a new case, higher stakes and complex moral questions, while continuing the series’ exploration of the justice system. Moving beyond courtroom verdicts, the narrative looks at how power, privilege and personal choices can influence the pursuit of truth.