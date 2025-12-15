Parvati Nair-starrer Un Paarvayil to stream on OTT from Dec 19

CHENNAI: Last seen in The Greatest Of All Time, Parvati Nair is gearing up for the release of her next film. Titled Un Paarvayil, the film is all set to directly premiere on Sun NXT from December 19.

Parvati Nair will play the role of a visually challenged woman, whose life is thrown into turmoil by the sudden, mysterious deaths of her husband and her twin sister. Her search for answers drives the narrative into a maze of secrets, unexpected turns, and emotional stakes.

Talking about the gripping thriller, Parvati Nair shared, “Portraying a blind woman was incredibly demanding yet rewarding.” The cast includes Mahendran, Ganesh Venkatraman and Nizhalgal Ravi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Parvati also has Aalambana with Vaibhav in the pipeline.