Ondimuniyum Nallapadanum to start streaming on Sun NXT

CHENNAI: Rural drama Ondimuniyum Nallapadanum will begin streaming on Sun NXT from February 20. The film, which released in theatres on November 28, 2025, had a steady run across the State before its OTT release.
Directed by Sugavanam R, the film is produced by Ka Karuppusamy under Thirumalai Productions. Sugavanam R had earlier worked as an associate of directors Arjun and Saran.
The story follows Nallapaadan, played by ‘Parotta’ Murugesan, a farmer devoted to his family deity Ondimuni. He vowed to sacrifice his goat if his son survived a serious illness years ago. Though his son grows up safely, the promise remains unfulfilled. A clash between two landlords leads to the temple being closed and the annual festival being stopped, making it difficult for him to keep his vow.
The film also features Vijayan Diya, Vidhya Sakthivel, Chitra Nagarajan, Lollu Sabha Vikadan, M Karthikesan, Veppadai Murugan and Nakkalites Meena in key roles.
Music is composed by Natarajan Sankaran, cinematography is by JT Vimal and editing is by Sathish Kurosawa.