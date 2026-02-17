Ondimuniyum Nallapadanum to start streaming on Sun NXT

Directed by Sugavanam R, the film is produced by Ka Karuppusamy under Thirumalai Productions. Sugavanam R had earlier worked as an associate of directors Arjun and Saran.

The story follows Nallapaadan, played by ‘Parotta’ Murugesan, a farmer devoted to his family deity Ondimuni. He vowed to sacrifice his goat if his son survived a serious illness years ago. Though his son grows up safely, the promise remains unfulfilled. A clash between two landlords leads to the temple being closed and the annual festival being stopped, making it difficult for him to keep his vow.