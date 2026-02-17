Hot Spot 2 Much to stream from February 20 on five platforms

Hotspot 2 Much released in theatres on January 23, 2026, along with Draupathi 2. It had a moderate run before its OTT entry. The film received mixed reviews, with some viewers appreciating the performances and the way the stories were told.

Directed by Vignesh Karthick, Hot Spot 2 Much is a sequel to the 2024 film Hot Spot. It revolves around a filmmaker who narrates three different stories to a producer. Each story deals with social and personal issues.