Hot Spot 2 Much to stream from February 20 on five platforms

CHENNAI: Tamil anthology film Hot Spot 2 Much, starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and MS Bhaskar, will begin streaming from February 20. The film will be available on Prime Video, Aha Tamil, Simply South, Lionsgate Play and ShortFlix
Hotspot 2 Much released in theatres on January 23, 2026, along with Draupathi 2. It had a moderate run before its OTT entry. The film received mixed reviews, with some viewers appreciating the performances and the way the stories were told.
Directed by Vignesh Karthick, Hot Spot 2 Much is a sequel to the 2024 film Hot Spot. It revolves around a filmmaker who narrates three different stories to a producer. Each story deals with social and personal issues.
Apart from Priya Bhavani Shankar and MS Bhaskar, the film also features Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar, Aadhitya Baaskar, Bhavani Sre, Brigida Saga and Sanjana Tiwari in key roles.
The film is presented by Vishnu Vishal under Vishnu Vishal Studioz and produced by KJ Balamanimarbhan and Aneel K Reddy under KJB Talkies and Ants to Elephants. Cinematography is by Jagadeesh Ravi and Joseph Paul, editing by Muthayan U and music by Satish Raghunathan.
With its release across multiple platforms, the film is execpected to reach viewers who missed it in theatres.