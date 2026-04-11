Ken Karunas's Youth to release on OTT on this date

CHENNAI: The Ken Karunas starrer Youth will be released on OTT platform Netflix from April 16.
The comedy-romance, directed by Ken Karunas, and produced by Karuppiah C Ram, follows a story of 15-year-old Praveen entering adolescence and being determined to find true love before school ends. Through relationships and heartbreaks, he discovers love's real meaning, shaping his maturity and outlook on life.
Youth will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
The film also features Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini Chetan, Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nalini. The music is composed GV Prakash Kumar.
Youth had its theatrical release on March 19.