Karthi’s Sardar 2 to begin streaming on OTT from this date

Who are part of the cast and crew of Sardar 2?

Actor Karthi plays a dual role as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Inspector Vijay Prakash, alongside SJ Suryah as the antagonist Muhammad Paari (Black Dagger).

The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Babu Antony, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Balaji Sakthivel, and Aadhira Pandialakshmi.

The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam language.

Cinematography is handled by George C Williams, while editing is by Vijay Velukutty. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS.

The film released in theatres on September 10.