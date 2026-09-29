Karthi’s Sardar 2 to begin streaming on OTT from this date

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi's Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran, is set to premiere on OTT platform Prime Video on October 1.
Produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, Sardar 2 is an action thriller set that follows spy Sardar's origin story in flashback while his son Inspector Vijay confronts a villain known as Black Dagger in the present day.
Actor Karthi plays a dual role as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Inspector Vijay Prakash, alongside SJ Suryah as the antagonist Muhammad Paari (Black Dagger).
The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Babu Antony, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Balaji Sakthivel, and Aadhira Pandialakshmi.
The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam language.
Cinematography is handled by George C Williams, while editing is by Vijay Velukutty. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS.
The film released in theatres on September 10.
In DT Next's review of Sardar 2, we said the film is more effective when it explores the emotional trauma of a RAW agent following a mission gone wrong. "Unfortunately, the same care does not extend to the film’s larger story. Several plot points introduced in the first half are rushed through or lack a satisfying payoff," we wrote.