Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram’s Ashakal Aayiram now streaming on OTT

The Malayalam family comedy, directed by G Prajith, best known for helming Oru Vadakkan Selfie, is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy SR. It features the real-life father-son duo in lead roles and is positioned as a family entertainer.

The story revolves around Ajeesh, a social media influencer who dreams of film stardom, while his father, Hariharan, opposes this, preferring a stable career for him. His life takes a turn when a major film production arrives in his neighbourhood, bringing his aspirations within reach.