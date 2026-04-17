Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram’s Ashakal Aayiram now streaming on OTT

CHENNAI: Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram’s Ashakal Aayiram has begun streaming on ZEE5 from today.
The Malayalam family comedy, directed by G Prajith, best known for helming Oru Vadakkan Selfie, is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy SR. It features the real-life father-son duo in lead roles and is positioned as a family entertainer.
The story revolves around Ajeesh, a social media influencer who dreams of film stardom, while his father, Hariharan, opposes this, preferring a stable career for him. His life takes a turn when a major film production arrives in his neighbourhood, bringing his aspirations within reach.
Ashakal Aayiram also stars Ishaani Krishna, Asha Sharath, Sharaf U Dheen and Abhinand Accode, among others.
The screenplay is co-written by filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, known for 2018: Everyone Is a Hero, and Aravind Rajendran. Jude Anthany Joseph also serves as the film’s creative director. The music is composed by Sanal Dev.
Ashakal Aayiram had its theatrical release on February 6.
Jayaram and Kalidas have previously shared screen space in Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, and Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, directed by Sibi Malayil, which earned Kalidas the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.
In the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Kalidas also played the younger version of Jayaram’s character in the segment Ilamai Idho Idho.