GV Prakash's Immortal to premiere on Sony LIV from October 30

CHENNAI: GV Prakash's Immortal, directed by Mariappan Chinna will make its OTT debut on Sony LIV on October 30.
Produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under the banner AK Film Factory, Immortal is an erotic thriller set that follows a man who becomes haunted by a monster after imagining himself getting closer to his neighbor, a woman of his dreams.
Actor GV Prakash Kumar plays as Magi, alongside Kayadu Lohar as Sindhu.
The cast also includes TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir (Adithya Kathir), Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe, Sunita Shrestha.
The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam language.
Cinematography is handled by Arun Radhakrishnan, while editing is by Rajesh M. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS.
The film released in theatres on September 4.
In DT Next's review of Immortal, we said the first 30 minutes quickly establish the main story, where GV Prakash is introduced as the boy-next-door and shows his shift from confusion to fear. Kayadu Lohar is a major highlight of the film, with a completely different look, looking stylish and delivering a good performance in both her friendly avatar and darker vampire side. The supporting actors, including TM Karthik, who plays one of the victims, do a good job. A few comedy scenes also bring some laughs.
"On the negative side, the basic idea of this vampire fantasy mystery survival thriller is very small, so the story begins to feel stretched with unnecessary scenes. The first 45 minutes focus mostly on the romance between Mahi and Sindhu, which is flat, old-fashioned, and boring, until the actual horror story begins," we added.