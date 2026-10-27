GV Prakash's Immortal to premiere on Sony LIV from October 30

Who are part of the cast and crew of Immortal?

Actor GV Prakash Kumar plays as Magi, alongside Kayadu Lohar as Sindhu.

The cast also includes TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir (Adithya Kathir), Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe, Sunita Shrestha.

The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam language.

Cinematography is handled by Arun Radhakrishnan, while editing is by Rajesh M. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS.

The film released in theatres on September 4.