'Immortal' movie review: A decent fantasy horror thriller let down by shortcomings

There are also a few logical flaws in the story. Right at the start, it makes no sense how Mahi gets to stay in a fancy luxury room for just five thousand rupees. Also, even though Sindhu controls everything, it is unclear why she never stops Mahi from talking to an earlier victim who had fallen into her trap. Instead, she just stands aside, watching events proceed until Mahi finds out the full truth. Because of this, the intrigue built up in the first half fades away in the second half.

Keeping almost all the scenes inside the same apartment makes the second half tedious to watch. Also, the fight scene between GV Prakash and the creature drags on needlessly. The final fight sequence is staged in a rushed manner, as if it was put together quickly just to end the movie, while the ending, too, although it has a surprise, fails to satisfy.

Technically, the visual effects by TOW VFX for the creature sequences are clean and realistic, while Sam CS’s background score complements key moments. Cinematographer Arun Radhakrishnan and editor Rajesh M keep the visuals sharp and the pacing steady. However, the loud music during character entrances feels grating; it would have been more scary if the audio was subtler.

Overall, Immortal is a somewhat decent watch as it attempts a new fantasy-horror concept inspired by shows like Wednesday. However, a good start, clean visual effects, and strong performances from the actors does not salvage its weak writing and slow second half.