OTT

From Thaai Kizhavi to Naangal, check out what is streaming on Tamil OTT this weekend

Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
From Thaai Kizhavi to Naangal, check out what is streaming on Tamil OTT this weekend
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CHENNAI: Looking for what to watch in Tamil on OTT this weekend? From family dramas to quirky thrillers, here’s a quick guide to the latest releases you can stream.

Thaai Kizhavi

Release Date: 10 April 2026

Language: Tamil (Also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi)

Director: Sivakumar Murugesan

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan

Streaming platform: JioHotstar & SimplySouth

Plot: Pavunuthaayi (Radikaa), a tough village matriarch and moneylender, falls ill just as a secret stash of 160 gold sovereigns is discovered. Her estranged sons must now work together to keep her alive long enough to find the treasure.

Kaakee Circus (Web Series)

Release Date: 10 April 2026

Language: Tamil & Malayalam

Director: Ameen Barif

Cast: Subash Selvam, Munishkanth, Rajesh Madhavan, Gowthami, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Savithri, Amrudha, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba

Streaming platform: ZEE5

Plot: A high-energy "fantasy-comedy thriller" set inside a sub-jail. Chaos erupts in a small coastal town when someone breaks into the prison to steal a temple donation box, leaving a book-obsessed jailer and an overeager cop in a wild cat-and-mouse chase.

Naangal

Release Date: 10 April 2026

Language: Tamil

Director: Avinash Prakash

Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad, K Hariharan

Streaming platform: SunNXT

Plot: This drama follows the emotional journey of three siblings and their dog. Set against a 90s backdrop, it offers a deeply moving look at a difficult childhood and the strong bond between siblings.

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Thaai Kizhavi

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