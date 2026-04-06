From Thaai Kizhavi to Naangal, check out what is streaming on Tamil OTT this weekend

CHENNAI: Looking for what to watch in Tamil on OTT this weekend? From family dramas to quirky thrillers, here’s a quick guide to the latest releases you can stream.
Release Date: 10 April 2026
Language: Tamil (Also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi)
Director: Sivakumar Murugesan
Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan
Streaming platform: JioHotstar & SimplySouth
Plot: Pavunuthaayi (Radikaa), a tough village matriarch and moneylender, falls ill just as a secret stash of 160 gold sovereigns is discovered. Her estranged sons must now work together to keep her alive long enough to find the treasure.
Release Date: 10 April 2026
Language: Tamil & Malayalam
Director: Ameen Barif
Cast: Subash Selvam, Munishkanth, Rajesh Madhavan, Gowthami, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Savithri, Amrudha, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba
Streaming platform: ZEE5
Plot: A high-energy "fantasy-comedy thriller" set inside a sub-jail. Chaos erupts in a small coastal town when someone breaks into the prison to steal a temple donation box, leaving a book-obsessed jailer and an overeager cop in a wild cat-and-mouse chase.
Release Date: 10 April 2026
Language: Tamil
Director: Avinash Prakash
Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad, K Hariharan
Streaming platform: SunNXT
Plot: This drama follows the emotional journey of three siblings and their dog. Set against a 90s backdrop, it offers a deeply moving look at a difficult childhood and the strong bond between siblings.