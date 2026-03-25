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Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi to release on OTT on this date

Thaai Kizhavi had its theatrical release on February 27
Poster of the film
Poster of the filmMaalaimalar
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Radikaa Sarathkumar starrer Thaai Kizhavi is set to be released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from April 14.

The comedy drama, produced by Sivakarthikeyan, directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan, follows a story of a paralysed mother whose greedy son initially awaits her death, but scrambles to keep her alive after discovering she possesses a valuable treasure.

The film features Radikaa Sarathkumar in lead, with Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth and Ilavarasu in supporting roles. The music is composed by Nivas K Prasanna.

Thaai Kizhavi had its theatrical release on February 27.

The film had crossed Rs 75 crore at the box office within 25 days of its theatrical run.

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Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar
Thaai Kizhavi

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