Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi to release on OTT on this date

CHENNAI: The Radikaa Sarathkumar starrer Thaai Kizhavi is set to be released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from April 14.
The comedy drama, produced by Sivakarthikeyan, directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan, follows a story of a paralysed mother whose greedy son initially awaits her death, but scrambles to keep her alive after discovering she possesses a valuable treasure.
The film features Radikaa Sarathkumar in lead, with Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth and Ilavarasu in supporting roles. The music is composed by Nivas K Prasanna.
Thaai Kizhavi had its theatrical release on February 27.
The film had crossed Rs 75 crore at the box office within 25 days of its theatrical run.