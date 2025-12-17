Begin typing your search...

    From Nivin Pauly’s Pharma to Fallout Season 2, here’s what’s streaming on OTT this December

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Dec 2025 9:28 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-12-17 04:00:35  )
    Name: Pharma

    Language: Malayalam

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain and Shruti Ramachandran

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Nayanam

    Language: Telugu

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Varun Sandesh and Priyanka Jain

    Streaming platform: Zee5

    Name: Mrs Deshpande

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Fallout Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Sicily Express

    Language: Italian

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Salvatore Ficarra and Barbara Tabita

    Streaming platform: Netflix

