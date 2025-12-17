Begin typing your search...
From Nivin Pauly’s Pharma to Fallout Season 2, here’s what’s streaming on OTT this December
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: Pharma
Language: Malayalam
Episodes: 8
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain and Shruti Ramachandran
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Nayanam
Language: Telugu
Episodes: 6
Cast: Varun Sandesh and Priyanka Jain
Streaming platform: Zee5
Name: Mrs Deshpande
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 6
Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Fallout Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Sicily Express
Language: Italian
Episodes: 5
Cast: Salvatore Ficarra and Barbara Tabita
Streaming platform: Netflix
