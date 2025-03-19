DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Kanneda
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 3
Cast: Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ranvir Shorey
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 7
Cast: Jeet, Prosenjit and Saswata Chatterjee
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Good American Family
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass and Imogen Faith Reid
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: The Residence
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Uzo Aduba and Giancarlo Esposito
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Hyper Knife
Language: Korean
Episodes: 8
Cast: Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu and Yoon Chan-young
Streaming platform: Zee5