    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 March 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-19 01:20:33  )
    DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.


    Name: Kanneda

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 3

    Cast: Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ranvir Shorey

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    Name: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Jeet, Prosenjit and Saswata Chatterjee

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    Name: Good American Family

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass and Imogen Faith Reid

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar



    Name: The Residence

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Uzo Aduba and Giancarlo Esposito

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    Name: Hyper Knife

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu and Yoon Chan-young

    Streaming platform: Zee5



