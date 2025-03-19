DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.





Name: Kanneda

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 3

Cast: Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ranvir Shorey

Streaming platform: JioHotstar





Name: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 7

Cast: Jeet, Prosenjit and Saswata Chatterjee

Streaming platform: Netflix





Name: Good American Family

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass and Imogen Faith Reid

Streaming platform: JioHotstar









Name: The Residence

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Uzo Aduba and Giancarlo Esposito

Streaming platform: Netflix





Name: Hyper Knife

Language: Korean

Episodes: 8

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu and Yoon Chan-young

Streaming platform: Zee5







