DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Feb 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-19 00:30:45  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Reacher Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten and Sonya Cassidy

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    -------------

    Name: Crime Beat

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 13

    Cast: Sai Tamhankar, Danish Husain, Rajesh Tailang and Saba Azad

    Streaming platform: ZEE5

    -----------------

    Name: Surface Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    —--------------

    Name: Oops! Ab Kya?

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes:

    Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati and Jaaved Jaaferi

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    —----------

