DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Reacher Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten and Sonya Cassidy
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
-------------
Name: Crime Beat
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 13
Cast: Sai Tamhankar, Danish Husain, Rajesh Tailang and Saba Azad
Streaming platform: ZEE5
-----------------
Name: Surface Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
—--------------
Name: Oops! Ab Kya?
Language: Hindi
Episodes:
Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati and Jaaved Jaaferi
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
—----------
