DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Reacher Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten and Sonya Cassidy

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

-------------

Name: Crime Beat

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 13

Cast: Sai Tamhankar, Danish Husain, Rajesh Tailang and Saba Azad

Streaming platform: ZEE5

-----------------

Name: Surface Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

—--------------

Name: Oops! Ab Kya?

Language: Hindi

Episodes:

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati and Jaaved Jaaferi

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

—----------

