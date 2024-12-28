DT WATCHLIST: Squid Game Season 2 to Sorgavaasal, OTT releases you can watch this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of movies and series across languages is streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look at this watchlist and choose your next watch:

1. Squid Game Season 2 (Korean)

Season one of the Netflix series became the most-watched series on the platform, attracting more than 142 million households in its first four weeks. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series returns with its second season amid huge expectations.

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo

Squid Game Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix

2. Sorgavaasal (Tamil)

Based on a true story, the RJ Balaji-starrer received positive responses from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release. Helmed by Sidharth Vishwanath, the story revolves around a prison syndicate set in 1999.

Cast: RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan, Natty, Karunaas, Saniya Iyappan, and Sharaf-U-Dheen

Sorgavaasal is now streaming on Netflix

3. Gladiator II (English)

The most anticipated sequel of the year, Gladiator II, was released in theatres on November 15. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film grossed more than $400 million worldwide.

Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn

Gladiator II is now available for rental on Prime Video

4. Bagheera (Kannada)

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind the hugely successful films KGF and Kantara, Bagheera is based on a story written by Prashanth Neel. Directed by Soori, the film received mixed responses upon its theatrical release.

Cast: Sriimurali, Rukmini vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Rangayana Raghu

Bagheera is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

5. Bairathi Ranakal (Kannada)

Headlined by Shiva Rajkumar, the film is the prequel to the 2017 blockbuster Mufti. The action thriller is directed by Narthan, who helmed the first part as well.

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, and Avinash

Bairathi Ranakal is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

6. RRR: Behind and Beyond (English)

The Netflix documentary takes a deep dive into the making of RRR and the magnificent vision of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Released in 2022, the film became a global phenomenon, grossing over Rs 1,150 crore.

Cast: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and MM Keeravani

RRR: Behind and Beyond is now streaming on Netflix

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Hindi)

The horror-comedy franchise returned for its third outing this year during Deepavali. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film received positive responses from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release.

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now streaming on Netflix