DT Next Watchlist | From The Game to House of David Season 2, here’s a guide to OTT releases in October 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: The Game: You Never Play Alone
Language: Tamil
Episodes: 7
Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Viviya Santh, Hema and Santhosh Prathap
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 5
Cast: Sagar Saini and Manjeet S Makkar
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: House of David Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman and Indy Lewis
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Genie, Make A Wish
Language: Korean
Episodes: 12
Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy and Ahn Eun-jin
Streaming platform: Netflix
