Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist | From The Game to House of David Season 2, here’s a guide to OTT releases in October 2025

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2025 6:50 AM IST
    DT Next Watchlist | From The Game to House of David Season 2, here’s a guide to OTT releases in October 2025
    X

    Representative Image 

    Name: The Game: You Never Play Alone

    Language: Tamil

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Viviya Santh, Hema and Santhosh Prathap

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    ======================================

    Name: Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Sagar Saini and Manjeet S Makkar

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    ====================================

    Name: House of David Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman and Indy Lewis

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    =============================================

    Name: Genie, Make A Wish

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy and Ahn Eun-jin

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    OTT seriesAmazon Prime VideoNetflix
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X