    DT Next Watchlist: From 'Marked' to 'Twisted Metal S2', check out OTT releases dropping this August 2025 weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 July 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-30 01:21:06  )
    Name: Marked

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Jerry Mofokeng, Lerato Mvelase and Jabulani Mthembu

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Chief of War

    Language: English

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison and Luciane Buchanan

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Bakaiti

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha and Tanya Sharma

    Streaming platform: ZEE5

    Name: Glass Heart

    Language: Japanese

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki and Keita Machida

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Twisted Metal S2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Seanoa

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

