Begin typing your search...
DT Next Watchlist: From 'Marked' to 'Twisted Metal S2', check out OTT releases dropping this August 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: Marked
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Jerry Mofokeng, Lerato Mvelase and Jabulani Mthembu
Streaming platform: Netflix
-------------
Name: Chief of War
Language: English
Episodes: 9
Cast: Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison and Luciane Buchanan
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
-----------------
Name: Bakaiti
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 7
Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha and Tanya Sharma
Streaming platform: ZEE5
—--------------
Name: Glass Heart
Language: Japanese
Episodes: 8
Cast: Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki and Keita Machida
Streaming platform: Netflix
—----------
Name: Twisted Metal S2
Language: English
Episodes: 12
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Seanoa
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Next Story