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DT Next Watchlist | From Euphoria to Ustaad Bhagat Singh: What to watch on OTT this April

Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
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CHENNAI: April has officially began, and is kicking off with a massive wave of OTT releases to binge-watch! with much anticipation around series like Euphoria and films such as Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Wondering what to watch from all these options? Here's our go-to guide!

Euphoria: Season 3 (Series)

Language: English

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Teen drama

Synopsis: After a long break, the series returns as Rue and her classmates navigate love, addiction and identity in a complex social world.

Release: April 13

Noah Kahan: Out Of Body

Language: English, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Musical documentary

Synopsis: The documentary offers an intimate look at the journey and performances of singer Noah Kahan during his recent tour.

Release: April 13

Rubaab

Language: Marathi

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Social drama

Synopsis: The story explores power struggles and ego clashes within a middle-class family after a hidden truth comes to light.

Release: April 14

Crooks: Season 2 (Series)

Language: German, English, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Synopsis: Charly and Joseph return to a dangerous world as they are pulled back into a high-stakes chase across borders.

Release: April 14

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Mystery thriller

Synopsis: A single incident leads to a layered investigation, forcing characters to face buried truths.

Release: April 15

Toaster

Language: Hindi (also in Tamil, Telugu, English)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A household toaster becomes the centre of a bizarre mystery when it appears to predict the future.

Release: April 15

Youth

Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Synopsis: The film explores youth, ambition and the challenges of finding identity in a fast-changing world.

Release: April 16

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action

Synopsis: A fierce police officer takes on corruption, driven by his own sense of justice.

Release: April 16

BEEF: Season 2 (Series)

Language: English, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Dark comedy drama

Synopsis: A new conflict unfolds, showing how a small clash can spiral and impact lives deeply.

Release: April 16

Matka King (Series)

Language: Hindi (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Period crime drama

Synopsis: Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows a man who builds a powerful gambling empire, reshaping the underworld.

Release: April 17

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