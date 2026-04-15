DT Next Watchlist | From Euphoria to Ustaad Bhagat Singh: What to watch on OTT this April

CHENNAI: April has officially began, and is kicking off with a massive wave of OTT releases to binge-watch! with much anticipation around series like Euphoria and films such as Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Wondering what to watch from all these options? Here's our go-to guide!
Language: English
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Teen drama
Synopsis: After a long break, the series returns as Rue and her classmates navigate love, addiction and identity in a complex social world.
Release: April 13
Language: English, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Musical documentary
Synopsis: The documentary offers an intimate look at the journey and performances of singer Noah Kahan during his recent tour.
Release: April 13
Language: Marathi
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Social drama
Synopsis: The story explores power struggles and ego clashes within a middle-class family after a hidden truth comes to light.
Release: April 14
Language: German, English, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime thriller
Synopsis: Charly and Joseph return to a dangerous world as they are pulled back into a high-stakes chase across borders.
Release: April 14
Language: Malayalam (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Mystery thriller
Synopsis: A single incident leads to a layered investigation, forcing characters to face buried truths.
Release: April 15
Language: Hindi (also in Tamil, Telugu, English)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: A household toaster becomes the centre of a bizarre mystery when it appears to predict the future.
Release: April 15
Language: Tamil (also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Coming-of-age drama
Synopsis: The film explores youth, ambition and the challenges of finding identity in a fast-changing world.
Release: April 16
Language: Telugu (also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi)
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action
Synopsis: A fierce police officer takes on corruption, driven by his own sense of justice.
Release: April 16
Language: English, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Dark comedy drama
Synopsis: A new conflict unfolds, showing how a small clash can spiral and impact lives deeply.
Release: April 16
Language: Hindi (also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Period crime drama
Synopsis: Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows a man who builds a powerful gambling empire, reshaping the underworld.
Release: April 17