OTT

DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Elite Force to Con City, check out titles releasing in week 3 of July 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
Poster of the film
Poster of the filmX
Updated on

CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Con City among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of July.

1. Elite Force (Series)

Director: Julien Leclercq

Cast: Rudgy Pajany, Philip Schurer, Gign

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action

Language: French

Synopsis: France's top-tier police unit, GIGN, tackles high-stakes missions. These elite officers specialize in counterterrorism, rescuing hostages, and safeguarding government VIPs. They're the go-to force when national security is on the line.

Date: July 22

2. My Daughter's Father (Series)

Director: Roberto Stopello

Cast: Silvia Navarro, Manolo Cardona, Erik Hayser

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Language: English

Synopsis: With her daughter's life on the line, a doctor's search for a kidney donor exposes a secret affair and a DNA test that could shatter two families

Date: July 23

3. Con City

Director: Harish Durairaj

Cast: Akilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: Follows a struggling family whose lives change when a receipt printer starts generating money after a lightning strike, leading to public chaos when society discovers the money-making machine.

Date: July 24

4. Ego Raman

Director: Ganesan Nachimuthu

Cast: Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Chappani Boys Murali, Kavitha Ramesh

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: Arivu, a TNPSC aspirant, gets a Yamaha bike from his mom. When poverty takes it away, his world shatters. Trying to reclaim it, he stumbles into a killer's path. Surviving this danger turns his desperate struggle into an awakening about life, family, and inner resilience.

Date: July 24

5. 72 Hours

Director: Tim Story

Cast: Kevin Hart, Michael Mando, Teyana Taylor

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action-comedy

Language: English

Synopsis: A 40-year-old executive ends up at a three-day bachelor party with twenty-somethings after being mistakenly included in their chat group

Date: July 24

DT Next OTT Watchlist
Con City
Elite Force
X

/* ============================================================== DT Next — "Also Read" widget ============================================================== */
DT Next
www.dtnext.in