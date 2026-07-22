DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Elite Force to Con City, check out titles releasing in week 3 of July 2026

CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Con City among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the third week of July.
Director: Julien Leclercq
Cast: Rudgy Pajany, Philip Schurer, Gign
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action
Language: French
Synopsis: France's top-tier police unit, GIGN, tackles high-stakes missions. These elite officers specialize in counterterrorism, rescuing hostages, and safeguarding government VIPs. They're the go-to force when national security is on the line.
Date: July 22
Director: Roberto Stopello
Cast: Silvia Navarro, Manolo Cardona, Erik Hayser
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Language: English
Synopsis: With her daughter's life on the line, a doctor's search for a kidney donor exposes a secret affair and a DNA test that could shatter two families
Date: July 23
Director: Harish Durairaj
Cast: Akilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: Follows a struggling family whose lives change when a receipt printer starts generating money after a lightning strike, leading to public chaos when society discovers the money-making machine.
Date: July 24
Director: Ganesan Nachimuthu
Cast: Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Chappani Boys Murali, Kavitha Ramesh
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: Arivu, a TNPSC aspirant, gets a Yamaha bike from his mom. When poverty takes it away, his world shatters. Trying to reclaim it, he stumbles into a killer's path. Surviving this danger turns his desperate struggle into an awakening about life, family, and inner resilience.
Date: July 24
Director: Tim Story
Cast: Kevin Hart, Michael Mando, Teyana Taylor
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action-comedy
Language: English
Synopsis: A 40-year-old executive ends up at a three-day bachelor party with twenty-somethings after being mistakenly included in their chat group
Date: July 24