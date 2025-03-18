Dhanush's directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam to stream on OTT from this date

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush's third directorial, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, was released in theatres on February 21. Now, the actor-director has announced that the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime from March 21.

Bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, the modern story follows the lives of young couples who have to navigate unexpected twists in their relationships.

The film features Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas, among others, in pivotal roles.

Leon Britto handled the cinematography, and GK Prasanna looked after the editing. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

Meanwhile,Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon will be streaming on Netflix from March 21.