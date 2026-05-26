Dhanush-starrer ‘Kara’ to stream on Netflix from May 28

CHENNAI: The Dhanush-starrer Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame, is set to premiere on OTT platform Netflix on May 28.
The film hit theatres on April 30 and opened to mixed responses from audiences. Produced by Vels International Films, Kara is based on a bank robbery set in Ramanathapuram during the 1990s and is presented as a rural action-thriller.
The Tamil heist action-thriller grossed approximately Rs 53.65 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
The film features Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mamitha Baiju. The cast also includes KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and MS Bhaskar in important roles.
The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar.
According to reports, Kara will begin streaming on Netflix from May 28. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film marks the filmmaker’s second project after the success of Por Thozhil.