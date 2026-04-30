'Kara' film review: Dhanush and Vignesh deliver a balanced drama

The film is set in the 1990s and the story opens in Thiruverumbur, where Karasaamy (Dhanush) and Murugesan (Prithvi Pandiarajan) rob a house in disguise of electricity board linemen. Kara is caught red-handed while Murugesan manages to escape. The former is taken to the police station where DSP Bharathan (Suraj Venjaramoodu), a publicity-hungry cop, assaults him. Kara’s fiancée Selli is shocked to learn that her boyfriend is a criminal. However, Kara manages to escape and starts a new life in Renigunta. The couple wants to start their own eatery but banks deprive them of borrowing loans without collateral.

Kara goes to his hometown in Ramanathapuram after 16 years to ask his dad Kandasamy to sell their land, which would help him financially. But his land has already been pledged by his father to a local bank for buying tractors. What follows puts Kara in a fix and the land is seized by the bank. He has no other options than to go back to his past. Kara begins stealing from the banks and this is where the story begins. All these account for 45-minutes of the 163-minute film. The movie though takes time to settle, begins unfolding in a rapid pace with a banger of an interval block. Along with the story, solid performances from the cast -- Jayaram, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Karunas, enhance the writing. Special mention to Mamitha Baiju as Selli and Prithvi as Murugesan. They have played their very well and have complemented Dhanush’s performance as well. We only wish that Murugesan’s character was given a complete arc rather than ending it loose.