Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date announced: When and where to watch?

Directed by Girish AD, the film was released on August 21 during the Onam festival.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit features Nivin Pauly in the lead, with Mamita Baiju as the female lead. Suresh Krishna, Srinda, Vinay Forrt, and Sangeeth Prathap, among others play important roles.

Bhavana Studios has produced the film, with Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran backing the project. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on September 4.