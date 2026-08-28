Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Familiar, flawed but funny

Flaws notwithstanding, BKU is going to remain in our collective comfort-watch list (up there with OSO, Premalu, Super Sharanya, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and their ilk). The humour is unmistakably Premalu-brand, even in some of the slang and accents: corny, sarcastic, exaggerated and hyperbolic, with quick comebacks and repartees. The villains, too, exist within this comic universe. More importantly, their toxic masculinity is repeatedly undercut or camouflaged with humour, which also reveals their cowardice, making it more unsettling. Mamitha’s character may appear innocent and homely, and she may eventually give in to her family’s emotional blackmail, but she never stops taking the first step in her relationship. That alone is so refreshing. May we have more Malayalam rom-coms like this!

The characters, particularly Nivin’s Justin, may frustrate you with how poorly they communicate, but they do eventually find their way to the same page. And the ending, while rushed, is ultimately one that fits. BKU is at its best when it observes people and relationships, but its ensemble of characters and elements keeps interrupting its love story, with the film sometimes feeling too invested in the ensemble at the expense of the central romance.