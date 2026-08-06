Atharvaa's Idhayam Murali locks OTT release date; here's when and where to watch

Directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran, the film revolves around a young man who navigates the complexities of unrequited love, finding that even as years pass and life takes unexpected turns, certain emotions remain deeply embedded in his heart.

Backed under the production banner Dawn Pictures, this romantic drama stars Atharvaa in the lead role alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar and Fahadh Faasil.