Atharvaa's Idhayam Murali locks OTT release date; here's when and where to watch

CHENNAI: Atharvaa-starrer Idhayam Murali is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on August 7, following its successful theatrical run.
Directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran, the film revolves around a young man who navigates the complexities of unrequited love, finding that even as years pass and life takes unexpected turns, certain emotions remain deeply embedded in his heart.
Backed under the production banner Dawn Pictures, this romantic drama stars Atharvaa in the lead role alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar and Fahadh Faasil.
The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
Cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and CH Sai, while the music for the film is composed by Thaman S.
Idhayam Murali had its theatrical release on July 10.