Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre-starrer haunting investigative thriller ‘Raakh’ to stream from June 12

The director said that the project was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma. Raakh is an investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. It tells the story of two teenagers who vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered and an entire city is left on edge.

Prosit Roy, Director and Executive Producer, Raakh, said in a statement: “Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller.” “What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have created a world that is meticulously researched, intricately layered, and rich with moral ambiguity.”