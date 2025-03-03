Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi now streaming on Netflix 

CHENNAI: As the Good Bad Ugly teaser continues to make waves, Ajith Kumar's latest film VidaaMuyarchi has begun streaming on Netflix.

Sharing the announcement on their social media handle, Netflix India wrote, "The man. The myth. His grit. Watch VidaaMuyarchi, now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam! #VidaaMuyarchiOnNetflix (sic)."

















Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, VidaaMuyachi was released in theatres on February 6. The film follows the story of Arjun (Ajith Kumar), whose life turns upside down when his wife goes missing.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, VidaaMuyarchi also had Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regena Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh in pivotal roles.

The film had Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Om Prakash ISC behind the camera. NB Srikanth took care of the cuts. Supreme Sundar was the stunt choreographer.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, released a few days ago, has surpassed 33 million views on YouTube. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is set to hit theaters on April 10.