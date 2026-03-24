Aadhi Pinisetty's horror film Sabdham now streaming on OTT

CHENNAI: Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon's Sabdham has finally gotten an OTT release.
The film is currently streaming on Zee5.
Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the film revolves around a paranormal investigator who is employed by a university to look into a series of mysterious deaths that some are attributing to supernatural cases.
The supernatural horror film also stars Laila, Redin Kingsley, MS Bhaskar, Rajiv Menon, Vivek Prasanna and TSR Srinivasan. The music is composed by Thaman S.
The film had its theatrical release on February 28, 2025.