Nadu Centre web series to depict journey of leadership, self-discovery

CHENNAI: Revolving around an inspiring story of second chances, friendship, and transformation through sport, Nadu Center web series will start streaming on JioHotstar from November 20.

The cast features a vibrant lineup of debutant actors, including Surya S K, Surya Vijay Sethupathy, Sarah Black, Terrance, Mukesh, Dom, Yashwanth, and Shivam, among others. Alongside them, Asha Sharath, Kalaiyarasan, and M Sasikumar will bring in powerful performances.

Nadu Center follows PK, a 17-year-old national-level basketball player expelled from an elite school for alleged misconduct. Transferred to a notorious institution plagued by violence and indiscipline, PK struggles to fit in until the vice principal sees in him the potential to lead change. Tasked with building a basketball team out of the school’s most unruly students, PK begins an unexpected journey of leadership and self-discovery.

Director of the series, Naru Narayanan, said, “This story is partly inspired by my life. I used to play basketball in high school and joined a school with no basketball team, court or coach. I met some of the most genuine people there, and experienced a real and raw form of friendship. We have attempted to portray that unadulterated bond and togetherness in this series. Sasikumar plays a coach in this series, and he tells PK (one of the leads) that basketball will help him in some way someday, lifelong. This was told to me by my coach, and after so many years, it has come true. We both got our first project because of basketball, which made the process of making this series doubly fun and soulful.”

The show is produced by Arabhi Athreya, Avinaash Hariharan, and Senthil Veeraasamy, under the banner Aqua Bulls Content.