Musical reimagines classic fairytale Cinderella

CHENNAI: The Madras Musical Association (MMA) will present its newest large-scale production, Cinderella – A Pop Fairytale, scripted and choreographed by Deepa Nambiar, with music directed by Augustine Paul. The musical will be staged at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, on October 31 and November 1 at 7 pm.

Cinderella – A Pop Fairytale brings to life the timeless story of Cinderella through an innovative blend of pop music, with each song carefully chosen to reflect the emotions and moods of the scenes. Modern and appealing, the production preserves the magic and charm of the original tale. Audiences can expect a vibrant spectacle that fuses drama, humour, and heart, all told through the universal language of music.

It’s not often that the Madras Musical Association stages a full-length musical of this kind. In the past, the choir has presented excerpts from famous musicals, but this production marks a step forward, a complete narrative performance combining storytelling, live music, and dance.

The concept of enacting the story with pop songs spanning over 50 years, each highlighting the moods of the scenes, is truly unique. The interpretation is modern, though all the beloved characters remain.

This production showcases the combined talents of the Madras Musical Association’s members, both on stage and behind the scenes. The entire cast is drawn from the MMA Choir, whose members not only perform as singers but also take on acting and dancing roles. The choir’s dancers and backing vocalists bring energetic visual rhythm to the performance, creating a seamless fusion of choral music and theatre. A live band featuring some of Chennai’s most accomplished musicians will accompany the musical.